THE STUDY "REGISTER OF PATIENTS AFTER ACUTE STROKE (REGION)". PART 2. OUTPATIENT PROSPECTIVE REGISTER OF PATIENTS AFTER ACUTE STROKE (ACCORDING TO THE RESULTS OF THE PILOT PHASE OF THE STUDY)
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.20996/1819-6446-2017-13-1-4-17
Abstract
Aim. To study particularities of course and outcomes of acute cerebrovascular accident (ACVA), quality of examination and medical treatment within a framework of an outpatient register.
Material and methods. Two outpatient registries were organized on the base of one of Ryazan outpatient clinics within a framework of the pilot phase of the REGION study: the register of patients who had experienced ACVA of any remoteness (ACVA-AR register, n=200) and the register of patients who had visited the outpatient clinic for the first time after cerebral stroke (ACVA-FV register, n=115). Particularities of ACVA development, concomitant cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and noncardiac diseases were analyzed. We estimated accordance of methods of examination and prescribed medical treatment with clinical guidelines. Long-term outcomes were also evaluated in the course of prospective follow-up.
Results. Patients of both registers had concomitant CVD (on an average 3 diagnosis) and noncardiac comorbidity (on an average 1 diagnosis). Majority of patients at the outpatient phase received inadequate treatment for cardiovascular risk decrease, especially before reference ACVA. The ACVA-FV register patients as compared to the ACVA-AR ones (who had experienced ACVA on an average 4.8 years earlier) were more often (p<0.05) examined by instrumental and laboratory methods of diagnostics during the post-stroke follow-up in outpatient settings. ACVA-FV register patients as compared to the ACVA-AR ones were also more often (p˂0.05) prescribed prognosis-modifying therapy (statins – 46.9% vs 11%, acetylsalicylic acid – 54.8% vs 28%, ACE inhibitors – 46.1% vs 29%, and anticoagulants in atrial fibrillation – 17.6% vs 2.3%, respectively). Mortality rates in the ACVA-AR and ACVA-FV registers for 2 years were 15.5% and 32.2%, respectively (p=0.005), incidence rates of myocardial infarction – 2.5% and 0%, respectively (p=0.09), recurrent ACVA – 14.5% and 11.3%, respectively, (p=0.42).
Conclusion. Examination and medical treatment of the patients in the outpatient clinic were suboptimal especially before ACVA development. However examination and treatment quality had improved significantly (although insufficiently) during 5-year time span between ACVA development in the ACVA-AR and ACVA-FV registers. High mortality rate (22.7%) in the first 3 months of outpatient follow-up after ACVA is an unsolved challenge.
About the AuthorsS. А. Boytsov
Russian Federation
Sergey A. Boytsov – MD, PhD, Professor, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Head of Department of Clinical Cardiology and Molecular Genetics, Director of SRCPM.
Petroverigsky per. 10, Moscow, 101990
M. M. Loukianov
Russian Federation
Michail M. Loukianov – MD, PhD, Leading Researcher, Department of Clinical Cardiology and Molecular Genetics.
Petroverigsky per. 10, Moscow, 101990
S. S. Yakushin
Russian Federation
Sergey S. Yakushin – MD, PhD, Professor, Head of Chair of Hospital Therapy.
Vysokovoltnaya ul. 9, Ryazan, 390026
S. Yu. Martsevich
Russian Federation
Sergey Yu. Martsevich – MD, PhD, Professor, Head of Department of Preventive Pharmacotherapy.
Petroverigsky per. 10, Moscow, 101990
L. V. Stakhovskaya
Russian Federation
Sergey Yu. Martsevich – MD, PhD, Professor, Head of Department of Preventive Pharmacotherapy.
Petroverigsky per. 10, Moscow, 101990
A. N. Vorobyev
Russian Federation
Alexander N. Vorobyev – MD, PhD, Assistant, Chair of Hospital Therapy.
Vysokovoltnaya ul. 9, Ryazan, 390026
A. V. Zagrebelnyy
Russian Federation
Alexander V. Zagrebelnyy – MD, PhD, Senior Researcher, Department of Preventive Pharmacotherapy.
Petroverigsky per. 10, Moscow, 101990
N. P. Kutishenko
Russian Federation
Natalia P. Kutishenko – MD, PhD, Head of Laboratory for Pharmacoepidemiological Researchs, Department of Preventive Pharmacotherapy.
Petroverigsky per. 10, Moscow, 101990
A. N. Kozminsky
Russian Federation
Alexander N. Kozminsky – Assistant, Simulation Training Center.
Vysokovoltnaya ul. 9, Ryazan, 390026
K. A. Moseichuk
Russian Federation
Ksenia A. Moseichuk – MD, Fellow, Chair of Hospital Therapy.
Vysokovoltnaya ul. 9, Ryazan, 390026
K. G. Pereverzeva
Russian Federation
Kristina G. Pereverzeva – MD, Assistant, Chair of Hospital Therapy.
Vysokovoltnaya ul. 9, Ryazan, 390026
E. A. Pravkina
Russian Federation
Ekaterina A. Pravkina – MD, Assistant, Chair of Hospital Therapy.
Vysokovoltnaya ul. 9, Ryazan, 390026
E. N. Belova
Russian Federation
Ekaterina N. Belova – Programmer, Laboratory of Biostatistics, Department of Epidemiology of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases.
Petroverigsky per. 10, Moscow, 101990
E. V. Kudryashov
Russian Federation
Egor V. Kudryashov – Programmer, Laboratory of Biostatistics, Department of Epidemiology of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases.
Petroverigsky per. 10, Moscow, 101990
A. D. Deev
Russian Federation
Alexander D. Deev – PhD (in Physics and Mathematics), Head of Laboratory of Biostatistics, Department of Epidemiology of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases.
Petroverigsky per. 10, Moscow, 101990
References
1. Mozaffarian D., Benjamin E.J., Go A.S. et al. Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics-2016 Update: A Report From the American Heart Association. Circulation. 2016;133(4):e38-e360.
2. Demographic Yearbook of Russia 2015. Statistical Yearbook. Moscow: Rosstat; 2015. (In Russ.) [Демографический ежегодник России 2015. Статистический сборник. Москва: Росстат; 2015].
3. Meschia J.F., Bushnell C., Boden-Albala B., и др. Guidelines for the Primary Prevention of Stroke. Stroke. 2014;45(12):3754-832.
4. 2016 European Guidelines on cardiovascular disease prevention in clinical practice. Eur Heart J. 2016: 37;2315-81.
5. Kernan W.N., Ovbiagele B., Black H.R., et al. Guidelines for the Prevention of Stroke in Patients With Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack. Stroke. 2014;45(7):2160-236.
6. Winstein C.J., Stein J., Arena R., и др. Guidelines for Adult Stroke Rehabilitation and Recovery. Stroke. 2016;47(6):e98-e169.
7. Saposnik G., Fonarow G.C., Pan W., и др. Guideline-Directed Low-Density Lipoprotein Management in High-Risk Patients With Ischemic Stroke. Stroke. 2014;45(11):3343-51.
8. Lenti L., Bereczki D., Brainin M. et al. Stroke care in the central Eastern Europe: current problems and call for action. International Journal of Stroke. 2013; 8(5):365-73.
9. Yusuf S., Islam S., Chow C.K., et al. Use of secondary prevention drugs for cardiovascular disease in the community in high-income, middle-income, and low-income countries (the PURE Study): a prospective epidemiological survey. Lancet. 2011;378(9798):1231-43.
10. Chow C.K., Teo K.K., Rangarajan S., et al. Prevalence, awareness, treatment, and control of hypertension in rural and urban communities in high-, middle-, and low-income countries. JAMA. 2013;310(9):959-68.
11. Yusuf S., Rangarajan S., Teo K., et al. Cardiovascular risk and events in 17 low-, middle-, and highincome countries. N Engl J Med. 2014;371(9):818-27.
12. Howard G., Banach M., Cushman M., et al. Is Blood Pressure Control for Stroke Prevention the Correct Goal? Stroke. 2015;46(6):595-600.
13. Boytsov S.A., Martsevich S.Yu., Ginzburg M.L., et al. Lyubertsy study mortality in patients after stroke or transient ischemic attack (LIS-2). Design and evaluation of drug therapy. Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2013;9(2):114-22. (In Russ.) [Бойцов С.А., Марцевич С.Ю., Гинзбург М.Л., и др. Люберецкое исследование смертности больных, перенесших мозговой инсульт или транзиторную ишемическую атаку (ЛИС-2). Дизайн и оценка лекарственной терапии. Рациональная Фармакотерапия в Кардиологии. 2013;9(2):114-22].
14. Boytsov S.A., Loukyanov M.M., Jakushin S.S., et al. Register cardiovascular disease (REKVAZA): diagnosis, concomitant cardiovascular disease, comorbidities and treatment in a real outpatient practice. Kardiovaskulyarnaya Terapiya i Profilaktika. 2014;6:44-50. (In Russ.) [Бойцов С.А., Лукьянов М.М., Якушин С.С. и др. Регистр кардиоваскулярных заболеваний (РЕКВАЗА): диагностика, сочетанная сердечно-сосудистая патология, сопутствующие заболевания и лечение в условиях реальной амбулаторно-поликлинической практики. Кардиоваскулярная Терапия и Профилактика. 2014;6:44-50].
15. Boytsov S.A., Chuchalin A.G., eds. Dispensary observation of patients with chronic non-communicable diseases and a high risk of their development. Guidelines. Moscow: SRCPM; 2014. (In Russ.) [Бойцов С.А., Чучалин А.Г., ред. Диспансерное наблюдение больных хроническими неинфекционными заболеваниями и с высоким риском их развития. Методические рекомендации. М.: ГНИЦПМ; 2014].
16. Klochikhina O.A., Stakhovskaya L.V. Analysis of epidemiological indicators of stroke according to the territorial and population registers 2009-2012. Zhurnal Nevrologii i Psikhiatrii im. S.S. Korsakova. 2014;(6):63-9. (In Russ.) [Клочихина О.А., Стаховская Л.В.. Анализ эпидемиологических показателей инсульта по данным территориально-популяционных регистров 2009—2012 гг. Журнал Неврологии и Психиатрии им. С.С. Корсакова. 2014;(6):63-9].
17. Martsevich S.Y., Kutishenko N.P., Suvorov A.Y., et al. Characteristics of patients with cerebral stroke or transient ischemic attack, included into the LIS-2 register (Lyubertsy study of mortality in patients after stroke). Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2015;11(1):18-24. [Марцевич С.Ю., Кутишенко Н.П., Суворов А.Ю. и др. Характеристика пациентов с мозговым инсультом или транзиторной ишемической атакой, включенных в регистр ЛИС-2 (Люберецкое исследование смертности больных, перенесших мозговой инсульт). Рациональная Фармакотерапия в Кардиологии. 2015;11(1):18-24].
18. Boytsov S.A., Martsevich S.Yu., Kutishenko N.P., et al. The registers in cardiology. The basic rules of conduct and a real opportunity. Kardiovaskulyarnaya Terapiya i Profilaktika. 2013;12(1):4-9. (In Russ.) [Бойцов С.А., Марцевич С.Ю., Кутишенко Н.П., и др. Регистры в кардиологии. Основные правила проведения и реальные возможности. Кардиоваскулярная Терапия и Профилактика. 2013;12(1):4-9].
19. Suvorov A.Y., Martsevich S.Y., Kutishenko N.P., et al. Evaluation of the conformity of cardiovascular therapy to current clinical guidelines in the improvement of outcomes in patients after stroke (according to the LIS-2 register). Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2015;11(3):247-52. (In Russ.) [Суворов А.Ю., Марцевич С.Ю., Кутишенко Н.П., и др. Оценка соответствия современным клиническим рекомендациям сердечно-сосудистой терапии, направленной на улучшение исходов у пациентов после перенесенного инсульта (по данным регистра ЛИС-2). Рациональная Фармакотерапия в Кардиологии. 2015;11(3):247-52].
20. Suvorov A.Yu., Martsevich S.Yu., Kutishenko N.P. Assessment of quality of care in the registers of acute stroke. Foreign experience, Russia's prospects. Kardiovaskulyarnaya Terapiya i Profilaktika. 2014;13(4):81-6. (In Russ.) [Суворов А.Ю., Марцевич С.Ю., Кутишенко Н.П. Оценка качества терапии в регистрах острого нарушения мозгового кровообращения. Зарубежный опыт, перспективы России. Кардиоваскулярная Терапия и Профилактика. 2014;13(4):81-6].
21. Boytsov S.A., Martsevich S.Y., Kutishenko N.P., et al. The study "Register of patients after acute stroke (REGION)." Part 1. Hospital Prospective Register of Patients after Acute Stroke (According to the Results of the Pilot Phase of the Study). Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2016;12(6):645-53. (In Russ.) [Бойцов С.А., Марцевич С.Ю., Кутишенко Н.П., и др. Исследование "РЕГИстро больных, перенесших Острое Нарушение мозгового кровообращения (РЕГИОН)". Часть 1. Госпитальный проспективный регистр больных, перенесших острое нарушение мозгового кровообращения (по результатам пилотного этапа исследования). Рациональная Фармакотерапия в Кардиологии. 2016;12(6):645-53].
Supplementary files
For citation: Boytsov S.А., Loukianov M.M., Yakushin S.S., Martsevich S.Y., Stakhovskaya L.V., Vorobyev A.N., Zagrebelnyy A.V., Kutishenko N.P., Kozminsky A.N., Moseichuk K.A., Pereverzeva K.G., Pravkina E.A., Belova E.N., Kudryashov E.V., Deev A.D. THE STUDY "REGISTER OF PATIENTS AFTER ACUTE STROKE (REGION)". PART 2. OUTPATIENT PROSPECTIVE REGISTER OF PATIENTS AFTER ACUTE STROKE (ACCORDING TO THE RESULTS OF THE PILOT PHASE OF THE STUDY). Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2017;13(1):4-17. DOI:10.20996/1819-6446-2017-13-1-4-17
Refbacks
- There are currently no refbacks.
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License.
ISSN 1819-6446 (Print)
ISSN 2225-3653 (Online)