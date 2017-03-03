LIS-3 REGISTER OF THE ACUTE CORONARY SYNDROME: WHAT HAS CHANGED IN A "PORTRAIT" OF A PATIENT AND SHORT-TERM OUTCOMES OF THE DISEASE COMPARED TO LIS-1 REGISTER
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.20996/1819-6446-2017-13-1-63-68
Abstract
Aim. To compare a «portrait» of a patient and hospital lethality between register LIS-1 of myocardial infarction (MI) and register LIS-3 of acute coronary syndrome (ACS).
Material and methods. We compared two registers held in Lubertsy town: MI register LIS-1 (2005-2007) and ACS register LIS-3 (01.11.2013-31.07.2015). LIS-1 is a retrospective study; information about patients survived and died in hospital was taken from medical histories. LIS-3 is a prospective study; data on survived patients was collected from questionnaires and medical histories, information about died ones – from medical histories.
Results. «Portrait» of a patient of LIS-1 and LIS-3 registers was comparable in gender, age, history of MI, arterial hypertension, atrial fibrillation, and stroke. LIS-3 patients had diabetes mellitus more often, and on the contrary, history of ischemic heart disease (IHD) and angina pectoris – more rarely than LIS-1 patients. ACS was the first manifestation of IHD in 64% of LIS-3 register patients and 31.4% of LIS-1 register patients. Hospital lethality was 15.2% in LIS-1 register and 19.4% in LIS-3 register (p>0.05). Hospital lethality increased in elderly patients in both registers. Atrial fibrillation increased hospital lethality risk in LIS-3 register and long-term mortality risk in LIS-1 register. History of arterial hypertension and angina pectoris re duced hospital lethality risk in LIS-3 register. In LIS-1 register neither of these factors was significant, but left ventricular hypertrophy reduced hospital mortality risk.
Conclusion. LIS-1 and LIS-3 patients were comparable in many factors, bud differed in history of IHD (31.4% in LIS-1 register, 64% in LIS-1 register) and angina pectoris. Factors associated with hospital mortality differed in the two registries.
About the AuthorsS. Yu. Martsevich
Russian Federation
Sergey Yu. Martsevich – MD, PhD, Professor, Head of Department of Preventive Pharmacotherapy.
Petroverigsky per. 10, Moscow, 101990
Y. V. Semenova
Russian Federation
Yulia V. Semenova – MD, Fellow.
Petroverigsky per. 10, Moscow, 101990
N. P. Kutishenko
Russian Federation
Kutishenko N. Petrovna – MD, PhD, Head of Laboratory of Pharmacoeconomic Studies, Department of Preventive Pharmacotherapy.
Petroverigsky per. 10, Moscow, 101990
M. L. Ginzburg
Russian Federation
Moisei L. Ginzburg – MD, PhD, Head of Cardiology Department.
Oktyabr’skiy prospect 338, Moscow Region, Lyubertsy, 140006
A. V. Zagrebelnyy
Russian Federation
Alexandr V. Zagrebelnyy – MD, PhD, Senior Researcher, Department of Preventive Pharmacotherapy.
Petroverigsky per. 10, Moscow, 101990
A. V. Fokina
Russian Federation
Anna V. Fokina – MD, Doctor of Cardiology Department.
Oktyabr’skiy prospect 338, Moscow Region, Lyubertsy, 140006
E. V. Daniels
Russian Federation
Elena V. Daniels – MD, Doctor of Cardiology Department.
Oktyabr’skiy prospect 338, Moscow Region, Lyubertsy, 140006
References
1. Martsevich S.Y., Semenova Y.V., Kutishenko N.P. et al. Assessment of patients compliance for ambulatory institutions visits and its influence on the quality of treatment before development of acute coronary syndrome, by the LIS-3 registry. Rossiyskiy Kardiologicheskiy Zhurnal. 2016;(6):55-60. (In Russ.) [Марцевич С.Ю., Семенова Ю.В., Кутишенко Н.П., и др. Оценка приверженности пациентов к посещению лечебно-профилактических учреждений и ее влияния на качество терапии до развития острого коронарного синдрома в рамках регистра ЛИС-3. Российский Кардиологический Журнал. 2016;134(6):55-60].
2. Marcevich S.Yu., Ginzburg M.L., Kutishenko N.P., et al. The LIS study (Lubertsy mortality study of patients with acute myocardial infarction): a portrait of the patient. Kardtovaskuljarnaja Terapija i Profilaktika. 2011;10(6):89-93. (In Russ.) [Марцевич С.Ю., Гинзбург М.Л., Кутишенко Н.П. и др. Исследование ЛИС (Люберецкое исследование смертности больных, перенесших острый инфаркт миокарда): портрет заболевшего. Кардиоваскулярная Терапия и Профилактика. 2011;10(6):89-93].
3. Marcevich S.Yu., Ginzburg M.L., Kutishenko N.P., et al. Lyubertsy Study of mortality in patients with acute myocardial infarction (LIS): the analysis of anamnestic predictors of in-hospital mortality. Kardtovaskuljarnaja Terapija i Profilaktika. 2012;11(1):45-8. (In Russ.) [Марцевич С.Ю., Гинзбург М.Л., Кутишенко Н.П. и др. Люберецкое исследование смертности больных, перенесших острый инфаркт миокарда (ЛИС): анализ анамнестических факторов, определяющих смерть в стационаре. Кардиоваскулярная Терапия и Профилактика. 2012;11(1):45-8].
4. Boytsov S.A., Martsevich S.Yu., Kutishenko N.P. et al. Registers in cardiology: their principles, rules, and real-word potential. Kardtovaskuljarnaja Terapija i Profilaktika. 2013;12(1):4-9. (In Russ.) [Бойцов С.А., Марцевич С.Ю., Кутишенко Н.П., и др. Регистры в кардиологии. Основные правила проведения и реальные возможности. Кардиоваскулярная Терапия и Профилактика. 2013;12(1):4-9].
5. D’Agostino R.B., Russell M.W., Huse D.M., et al. Primary and subsequent coronary risk appraisal: new results from the Framingham study. Am Heart J. 2000;139(2 Pt 1):272-81.
6. Semenova Y.V., Kutishenko N.P., Zagebelnyy А.V., et al. Adherence to attendance at outpatient clinic, quality of prehospital therapy, and direct outcome of acute coronary syndrome: analysis within LIS-3 registry. Ration Pharmacother Cardiol. 2016;12(4):430-4. (In Russ.) [Семенова Ю.В., Кутишенко Н.П., Загребельный А.В., и др. Приверженность к посещению лечебнопрофилактических учреждений, качество терапии и ближайшие исходы острого коронарного синдрома: исследование в рамках регистра ЛИС-3. Рациональная Фармакотерапия в Кардиологии. 2016;12(4):430-4].
7. Martsevich S.Yu., Kutishenko N.P., Gynzburg M.L., et al. Impact of atrial fibrillation on the near and longterm prognosis of life after acute myocardial infarction. the data of the LIS-1 study (Lyubertsy mortality study of patients with acute myocardial infarction). Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2014;10(2):170-173. (In Russ.) [Марцевич С.Ю., Кутишенко Н.П., Гинзбург М.Л. и др. Влияние фибрилляции предсердий на ближайший и отдаленный прогноз жизни при остром инфаркте миокарда. Данные исследования ЛИС-1 (Люберецкое исследование смертности больных, перенесших острый инфаркт миокарда). Рациональная Фармакотерапия в Кардиологии. 2014;10(2):170-3].
8. Karpova E.S., Kotelnikova E.V., Lyamina N.P. Ischemic preconditioning and its cardioprotective effect in post-intervention cardiac rehabilitation programmes for patients with coronary heart disease. Rossiyskiy Kardiologicheskiy Zhurnal. 2012;4(96):104-8. (In Russ.) [Карпова ЭС, Котельникова ЕВ, Лямина НП. Ишемическое прекондиционирование и его кардиопротективный эффект в программах кардиореабилитации больных с ишемической болезнью сердца после чрескожных коронарных вмешательств. Российский Кардиологический Журнал. 2012;4(96):104-8].
9. Murry C.E., Jennings R.B., Reimer K.A. Preconditioning with ischemia: a delay of lethal cell injury in ischemic myocardium. Circulation. 1986;74(5):1124-36.
10. Bolli R., Li Q.H., Tang X.L., et al. The late phase of preconditioning and its natural clinical applicationgene therapy. Heart Fail Rev. 2007;12(3-4):189-99.
11. Kristiansen S.B., Henning O., Kharbanda R.K., et al. Remote preconditioning reduces ischemic injury in the explanted heart by a KATP channel-dependent mechanism. Am J Physiol Heart Circ Physiol. 2005;288(3):H1252-6.
12. Badriddinova L.Y., Yurhel N.V. Pavlova L.I. et al. Efficacy and safety of nicorandil in patients with stable angina. Farmateka. 2009;(8):65-8. (In Russ.) [Бадриддинова Л.Ю., Юргель Н.В., Павлова Л.И. и др. Эффективность и безопасность никорандила у больных стабильной стенокардией. Фарматека. 2009;(8):65-8].
13. Verin V.V., Selutin S.M., Kachalov S.N. Collateral circulation in coronary atherosclerosis. Dal'nevostochnyy Meditsinskiy Zhurnal. 2011;(2):121-6. (In Russ.) [Верин В.В., Селютин С.М., Качалов С.Н. Коллатеральный коронарный кровоток при атеросклерозе венечных артерий. Дальневосточный Медицинский Журнал. 2011;(2):121-6].
14. Martsevich S.Yu., Semenova Y.V., Kutishenko N.P., Ginzburg М.L. Assessment of patients’ attendance at outpatient clinics and prehospital therapy: Russian acute coronary syndrome registry LISS-3 data. Indian Heart Journal. 2016 [in press.]. DOI: 10.1016/j.ihj.2016.11.005.
Supplementary files
For citation: Martsevich S.Y., Semenova Y.V., Kutishenko N.P., Ginzburg M.L., Zagrebelnyy A.V., Fokina A.V., Daniels E.V. LIS-3 REGISTER OF THE ACUTE CORONARY SYNDROME: WHAT HAS CHANGED IN A "PORTRAIT" OF A PATIENT AND SHORT-TERM OUTCOMES OF THE DISEASE COMPARED TO LIS-1 REGISTER. Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2017;13(1):63-68. DOI:10.20996/1819-6446-2017-13-1-63-68
Refbacks
- There are currently no refbacks.
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License.
ISSN 1819-6446 (Print)
ISSN 2225-3653 (Online)