RESULTS OF HOSPITAL USE OF RECOMBINANT NON-IMMUNOGENIC STAPHYLOKINASE IN PATIENTS WITH ST-ELEVATED MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.20996/1819-6446-2017-13-1-51-54
Abstract
Aim. To assess effectiveness and safety of the hospital use of recombinant non-immunogenic staphylokinase in patients with acute ST-elevated myocardial infarction (STEMI).
Material and methods. Recombinant non-immunogenic staphylokinase was administered during in-hospital stage of treatment of 93 patients with acute STEMI, followed by clinical and electrocardiographic assessment and angiographic verification of the degree of blood flow in the infarct-related coronary artery. Hemorrhagic complications, allergic reactions, and hospital mortality were also considered.
Results. When monitoring electrocardiogram after 90 minutes from the first bolus of recombinant non-immunogenic staphylokinase, the decrease of ST segment by 50% to the isoline was found in 93.5% of patients. Intracranial and extra brain major and small bleedings were not observed, as well as allergic reactions. In the group of patients who underwent coronary angiography (n=15), antegrade blood flow TIMI 3 was visualized in 100% of cases. Hospital mortality was 6%.
Conclusion. Modern thrombolytic drug of recombinant non-immunogenic staphylokinase demonstrated high effectiveness in recovery of blood flow in the infarct-related coronary artery, hemorrhagic safety, and easy to use in the bolus administration.
About the AuthorV. B. Kostogryz
Russian Federation
Valeriy B. Kostogryz – MD, Cardiologist, Department of Emergency Cardiology and Thrombolysis.
Leninsky prosp. 47, Donetsk, 83045
Ukraine
References
1. Armstrong P.W., Gershlick A.H., Goldstein P., et al. STREAM Investigative Team. Fibrinolysis or primary PCI in ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction. N Engl J Med. 2013; 368:1379-87.
2. Bates E.R. Evolution From Fibrinolytic Therapy to a Fibrinolytic Strategy for Patients With ST-SegmentElevation Myocardial Infarction. Circulation. 2014;130:1133-5.
3. Bondarenko L.A., Rudakova L.E., Rahmattulov F.K., et al. Clinical results of thrombolysis with tenecteplase and alteplase in patients with myocardial infarction. Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2012;8(5):685-90. (In Russ.) [Бондаренко Л.А., Рудакова Л.Е., Рахматтулов Ф.К., и др. Клинические результаты тромболитической терапии Алтеплазой и Тенектеплазой у больных инфарктом миокарда. Рациональная Фармакотерапия в Кардиологии 2012;8(5):685-90].
4. Maksimenya G.G., Karman A.D. Clinico-pharmacological characteristics of drugs for thrombolysis. Voennaya Meditsina. 2015;2(35):114-21. (In Russ.) [Максименя Г.Г., Карман А.Д. Клинико-фармакологическая характеристика препаратов для проведения тромболизиса. Военная Медицина. 2015;2(35):11-121].
5. Markin S.S., Semenov A.M., Markov V.A., et al. The trial of new made in Russia thrombolytic Fortelyzin in patients with acute myocardial infarction. Sibirskiy Meditsinskiy Zhurnal (Tomsk). 2012;27(1):27-32. (In Russ.) [Маркин С.С., Семенов А.М., Марков В.А., и др. Исследование нового отечественного тромболитического препарата Фортелизин у больных с острым инфарктом миокарда. Сибирский Медицинский Журнал (Томск). 2012;27(1):27-32]
For citation: Kostogryz V.B. RESULTS OF HOSPITAL USE OF RECOMBINANT NON-IMMUNOGENIC STAPHYLOKINASE IN PATIENTS WITH ST-ELEVATED MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION. Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2017;13(1):51-54. DOI:10.20996/1819-6446-2017-13-1-51-54
