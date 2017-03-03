QUALITY OF LIFE, CLINICAL AND BIOCHEMICAL PARAMETERS IN HYPERTENSIVE PATIENTS WITH COMORBID CONDITIONS
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.20996/1819-6446-2017-13-1-31-35
Abstract
Aim. To study the socio-behavioral, instrumental and laboratory parameters and quality of life of patients with arterial hypertension (HT) and comorbid conditions.
Material and methods. The study included 64 patients of both sexes, aged 30-69 years. All patients were divided into 3 groups: patients with HT (I group, n=20; 52.7±9.9 years old); patients with HT and diabetes mellitus (DM) type 2 (II group, n=23; 58±5.3 years old); and HT patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD; III group, n=21; 57±7.2 years old). Clinical symptoms, anamnesis, resting heart rate were evaluated as well as blood pressure measurement, echocardiography and biochemical analysis of the blood were performed. Quality of life was also assessed with the international questionnaire EQ-5D.
Results. Combination of HT and COPD was more common in women than in men (66.7% vs 33.3%), and a body mass index >30 kg/m2 was typical for the majority of patients with the HT and DM (34.1±9.1 kg/m2), HT and COPD (33.6±6.7 kg/m2). The assessment with the questionnaire EQ-5D showed that a more pronounced decrease in the quality of life was in patients with HT and DM. Quality of life in groups II and III was worse than in group I (1.7±1.3 and 1.4±1.5 vs 0.9±0.86 scores, respectively). The combinations of HT with DM and HT with COPD were accompanied by increased plasma creatinine levels (88.6±14 and 88.5±11.7 mcmol/L, respectively) and more severe dyslipidemia.
Conclusion. In patients with HT concomitant DM and COPD contribute to the quality of life reduction, increase in plasma creatinine levels, and more severe dyslipidemia.
About the AuthorsE. B. Akhmedova
Russian Federation
Esmeralda B. Akhmedova - MD, Junior Researcher, Laboratory for the Development of an Interdisciplinary Approach in the Prevention of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases, Department of Comorbid Conditions Prevention.
Petroverigsky per. 10, Moscow, 101990
B. U. Mardanov
Russian Federation
Bahodir U. Mardanov - MD, PhD, Cardiologist at Vascular Center, Domodedovo Central Municipal Hospital; Senior Researcher, Laboratory for the Development of an Interdisciplinary Approach in the Prevention of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases, Department of Comorbid onditions Prevention.
Petroverigsky per. 10, Moscow, 101990; Pirogova ul. 9, Domodedovo, Moscow Region, 142005
K. K. Badeynikova
Russian Federation
Ksenia K. Badeynikova - MD, Junior Researcher, Laboratory for the Development of an Interdisciplinary Approach in the Prevention of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases, Department of Comorbid Conditions Prevention.
Petroverigsky per. 10, Moscow, 101990
M. N. Mamedov
Russian Federation
Mehman N. Mamedov - MD, PhD, Professor, Head of Laboratory for the Development of an Interdisciplinary Approach in the Prevention of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases, Department of Comorbid Conditions Prevention.
Petroverigsky per. 10, Moscow, 101990
