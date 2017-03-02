COMPARISON OF EFFECTIVENESS OF ANTIARRHYTHMIC THERAPIES IN POSTOPERATIVE PERIOD OF PULMONARY VEIN OSTIA CATHETER ISOLATION FOR PREVENTION OF EARLY RECURRENCES OF ATRIAL TACHYARRHYTHMIAS IN THE PROOF STUDY
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.20996/1819-6446-2017-13-1-18-24
Abstract
Material and methods. Patients (n=243) were included into a prospective, comparative, open-label, randomized study with a control. They were divided into 4 groups: Patients of Group 1 (n=61) received verapamil retard 240 mg/day., Group 2 (n=62) – propafenone 450 mg/day, group 3 (n=60) – sotalol 160 mg/day. Patients of control Group 4 (n=60) did not receive antiarrhythmic drugs. Patient's diary, ECG, 24-hour Holter ECG monitoring, and percutaneous heart monitor were used to detect arrhythmias in the early postoperative period.
Results. During the first 3 months of postoperative period we registered 8.62±9.37 pharmacological cardioversions in Group 2, 13.24±10.77 in Group 1 (p=0.013), and 11.93±12.02 in Group 3 (p=0.123). Besides we performed 0.40±1.03 electrical cardioversions in Group 2, 1.016±1.74 in Group 1 (p=0.024), and 1.033±1.52 in Group 3 (p=0.0096). A number of hospitalizations was 0.447±0.57 in Group 2, 0.684±0.73 in Group 1 (p=0.0012), and 0.592±0.67 in Group 3 (p=0.074).
Conclusion. Better clinical effectiveness for prevention of atrial tachyarrhythmias recurrence in the early postoperative period was found in the propafenone group.
About the AuthorsA. V. Tarasov
Russian Federation
Aleksey V. Tarasov – MD, PhD, Senior Researcher, Laboratory of Roentgen-Surgical Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias.
Petroverigsky per. 10, Moscow, 101990
K. V. Davtyan
Russian Federation
Karapet V. Davtyan – MD, PhD, Head of Laboratory of Roentgen-Surgical Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias.Petroverigsky per. 10, Moscow, 101990
S. Yu. Martsevich
Russian Federation
Sergey Yu. Martsevich – MD, PhD, Professor, Head of Department of Preventive Pharmacotherapy.
Petroverigsky per. 10, Moscow, 101990
For citation: Tarasov A.V., Davtyan K.V., Martsevich S.Y. COMPARISON OF EFFECTIVENESS OF ANTIARRHYTHMIC THERAPIES IN POSTOPERATIVE PERIOD OF PULMONARY VEIN OSTIA CATHETER ISOLATION FOR PREVENTION OF EARLY RECURRENCES OF ATRIAL TACHYARRHYTHMIAS IN THE PROOF STUDY. Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2017;13(1):18-24. DOI:10.20996/1819-6446-2017-13-1-18-24
