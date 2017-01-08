INDEX OF THE PAPERS PUBLISHED IN THE “RATIONAL PHARMACOTHERAPY IN CARDIOLOGY” JOURNAL IN 2016

Full Text:

Abstract .

About the Author article editorial



Russian Federation







For citation: editorial a. INDEX OF THE PAPERS PUBLISHED IN THE “RATIONAL PHARMACOTHERAPY IN CARDIOLOGY” JOURNAL IN 2016. Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2016;12(6):768-770.

Views: 4

Refbacks

There are currently no refbacks.