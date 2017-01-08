ALL-RUSSIAN SCIENTIFIC AND PRACTICAL CONFERENCE "NON-COMMUNICABLE DISEASES AND THE HEALTH OF THE POPULATION OF RUSSIA", MAY 16-18, 2017, MOSCOW INFORMATION LETTER

Full Text:


Abstract

.

About the Author

article editorial

Russian Federation


For citation: editorial a. ALL-RUSSIAN SCIENTIFIC AND PRACTICAL CONFERENCE "NON-COMMUNICABLE DISEASES AND THE HEALTH OF THE POPULATION OF RUSSIA", MAY 16-18, 2017, MOSCOW INFORMATION LETTER. Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2016;12(6):765.

Views: 4

Refbacks

  • There are currently no refbacks.


Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License.

ISSN 1819-6446 (Print)
ISSN 2225-3653 (Online)

Moscow 101990, Russia
Petroverigsky per. 10
Tel.: +7(910) 400-19-84
е-mail: otsec@sticom.ru 

supported by NEICON (Elpub lab)
powered by PKP OJS