HEART FAILURE AND DIABETES MELLITUS: SELECTED ISSUES OF ETIOLOGY AND PATHOGENESIS, PROGNOSIS AND TREATMENT
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.20996/1819-6446-2016-12-6-743-748
Abstract
This review is devoted to the study of issues relating to the features of associated course of chronic heart failure (CHF) and diabetes mellitus (DM). The modern views on the epidemiology, pathogenesis of DM and CHF are systematized. The pathogenesis of diabetic cardiomyopathy is described in details. The results of the well-known studies that show the negative impact of DM on CHF prognosis are presented. The principles of CHF pathogenetic therapy in patients with DM including the role of neurohormonal modulators are analyzed. The results of multicenter studies in patients with CHF and concomitant DM type 2 show that almost all first-line drugs recommended for CHF treatment are effective in patients with DM.
About the AuthorsB. U. Mardanov
Russian Federation
Bahodir U. Mardanov – MD, PhD, Cardiologist of Vascular Center, Domodedovo Central City Hospital; Senior Researcher, Laboratory for Development of Interdisciplinary Approach in Prevention of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases, Department of Comorbid Conditions Prevention, State Research Centre for Preventive Medicine.
Pirogova ul. 9, Domodedovo, Moscow Region., 142005
M. N. Korneeva
Russian Federation
Marina N. Korneyeva – MD, PhD, Junior Researcher, Laboratory for Development of Interdisciplinary Approach in Prevention of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases, Department of Comorbid Conditions Prevention
E. B. Akhmedova
Russian Federation
Esmeralda B. Akhmedova – MD, Junior Researcher, Laboratory for Development of Interdisciplinary Approach in Prevention of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases, Department of Comorbid Conditions Prevention
References
For citation: Mardanov B.U., Korneeva M.N., Akhmedova E.B. HEART FAILURE AND DIABETES MELLITUS: SELECTED ISSUES OF ETIOLOGY AND PATHOGENESIS, PROGNOSIS AND TREATMENT. Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2016;12(6):743-748. DOI:10.20996/1819-6446-2016-12-6-743-748
