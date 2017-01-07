THE PREVALENCE OF ELECTROCARDIOGRAPHIC INDICATORS AMONG MEN AND WOMEN OF OLDER AGES IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION
Abstract
Aim. To study the prevalence of ECG ischemic disorders assessed by theMinnesota code on a sample of people over 50 years, depending on gender, age and employment.
Material and methods. The results of a survey of a representative sample of the unorganized population of 13 regions, participants of the ESSE-RF program in 2012-2014, were included into the study (n=8334 people; men - 2784, women - 5550). Analysis of the prevalence of ECG changes was carried out by the Minnesota code in groups of 50-54, 55-59 and 60-64 years old, depending on gender and employment (employed and unemployed).
Results. Pathological changes were recorded on the ECG more often in men compared to women – Q(QS)-wave (5% vs 1.9%), atrial fibrillation (2.1% vs 0.8%; p<0.01), conduction abnormalities (2.7% vs 1.6%; p<0.002) with a maximum in 60-64 years old (4.4% vs 2.6%; p<0.01), respectively. ST segment depression and the T wave abnormalities (myocardial ischemia) occurred more often in women than in men (6.9% vs 5.1%, respectively; p<0.001), with a significant increase of these changes in women after 60 years old. The prevalence of ECG abnormalities increases with age. Significant rise of ECG-changes prevalence was found in men at the age of 55-59 years (pathological QQS, myocardial ischemia, left ventricular hypertrophy); and in women – at 60-64 years (myocardial ischemia, atrial fibrillation, conduction abnormalities). Almost two-fold increase in the incidence of arrhythmias and conduction abnormalities was found in men and women aged 60-64 years, regardless of employment status.
Conclusion. Given the poor prognosis of ischemic ECG abnormalities, even their low prevalence indicates to unfavorable epidemiological situation among people around retirement age (55-64). These results emphasize the need for practitioners to careful attention to the ECG-abnormalities with poor prognosis in patients pre-retirement and retirement age. They may also be useful for practical public health as a basis for planning, developing, implementing and monitoring the effectiveness of prevention programs aimed at health promotion among Russian population of older age group.
About the AuthorsG. A. Muromtseva
Russian Federation
Galina. A. Muromtseva – PhD (Biology), Leading Researcher, Department of Epidemiology of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases.
Petroverigsky per., 10,Moscow, 101990
A. D. Deev
Russian Federation
Alexander D. Deev – PhD (Physics and Mathematics), Head of Laboratory of Biostatistics
V. V. Konstantinov
Russian Federation
Vladimir V. Konstantinov – MD, PhD, Professor, Leading Researcher, Department of Epidemiology of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases
A. A. Shalnova
Russian Federation
Svetlana A. Shalnova – MD, PhD, Professor, Head of Department of Epidemiology of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases
S. A. Boytsov
Russian Federation
Sergey A. Boytsov – MD, PhD, Professor, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Head of Department of Clinical Cardiology and Molecular Genetics, Director
References
Supplementary files
For citation: Muromtseva G.A., Deev A.D., Konstantinov V.V., Shalnova A.A., Boytsov S.A. THE PREVALENCE OF ELECTROCARDIOGRAPHIC INDICATORS AMONG MEN AND WOMEN OF OLDER AGES IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION. Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2016;12(6):711-717. DOI:10.20996/1819-6446-2016-12-6-711-717
