THE PREVALENCE OF ELECTROCARDIOGRAPHIC INDICATORS AMONG MEN AND WOMEN OF OLDER AGES IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

Aim. To study the prevalence of ECG ischemic disorders assessed by theMinnesota code on a sample of people over 50 years, depending on gender, age and employment.

Material and methods. The results of a survey of a representative sample of the unorganized population of 13 regions, participants of the ESSE-RF program in 2012-2014, were included into the study (n=8334 people; men - 2784, women - 5550). Analysis of the prevalence of ECG changes was carried out by the Minnesota code in groups of 50-54, 55-59 and 60-64 years old, depending on gender and employment (employed and unemployed).

Results. Pathological changes were recorded on the ECG more often in men compared to women – Q(QS)-wave (5% vs 1.9%), atrial fibrillation (2.1% vs 0.8%; p<0.01), conduction abnormalities (2.7% vs 1.6%; p<0.002) with a maximum in 60-64 years old (4.4% vs 2.6%; p<0.01), respectively. ST segment depression and the T wave abnormalities (myocardial ischemia) occurred more often in women than in men (6.9% vs 5.1%, respectively; p<0.001), with a significant increase of these changes in women after 60 years old. The prevalence of ECG abnormalities increases with age. Significant rise of ECG-changes prevalence was found in men at the age of 55-59 years (pathological QQS, myocardial ischemia, left ventricular hypertrophy); and in women – at 60-64 years (myocardial ischemia, atrial fibrillation, conduction abnormalities). Almost two-fold increase in the incidence of arrhythmias and conduction abnormalities was found in men and women aged 60-64 years, regardless of employment status.

Conclusion. Given the poor prognosis of ischemic ECG abnormalities, even their low prevalence indicates to unfavorable epidemiological situation among people around retirement age (55-64). These results emphasize the need for practitioners to careful attention to the ECG-abnormalities with poor prognosis in patients pre-retirement and retirement age. They may also be useful for practical public health as a basis for planning, developing, implementing and monitoring the effectiveness of prevention programs aimed at health promotion among Russian population of older age group.