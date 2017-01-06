EFFICIENCY OF INFLUENZA VACCINATION IN PATIENTS WITH CIRCULATORY SYSTEM DISEASES UNDER DISPENSARY OBSERVATION IN OUTPATIENT CLINICS: PROSPECTIVE FOLLOW-UP MONITORING DATA

Aim. To estimate an efficiency of influenza vaccination in patients with circulatory system diseases diseases (CSD) under 3-year follow-up in outpatient clinics.

Methods. The efficiency of influenza vaccination was investigated in CSD patients followed up at 2Ivanovo outpatient clinics and 2Saratov ones. The investigation enrolled 817 people, including 367 patients who consented to Grippol Plus influenza vaccination and 450 who refused.

Results. During 36-month follow-up after being included in the study the vaccinated group showed a significantly fewer influenza and acute respiratory viral infections than the non-vaccinated group (28 and 442; р<0.0001). The vaccinated group had fewer CSD worsening cases per patient (p=0.04) and CSD-associated hospitalization rates (p=0.006) than the non-vaccinated group. In the vaccinated group, the total number of cases of cerebral stroke, myocardial infarction, deaths from cardiovascular diseases (CVD) was significantly less (17) compared with non-vaccinated (38), р=0.03. The risk of infectious diseases and acute cardiovascular event (myocardial infarction, stroke, death from CVD) was significantly lower in the group of vaccinated patients: by 36% (p=0.001) and by 59% (p=0.008), respectively.

Influenza vaccination, as an essential component of complex medical prevention, leads to reduction in incidence of infectious diseases and of CSD worsening including myocardial infarction, stroke, and death from CVD in patients under 3-year monitoring in outpatient clinics