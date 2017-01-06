STENTING OF "UNPROTECTED" LEFT MAIN CORONARY ARTERY WITH CONCOMITANT PROXIMAL CHRONIC OCCLUSION OF THE RIGHT CORONARY ARTERY

Stenosis of the left main coronary artery (LMCA) is the most formidable atherosclerotic coronary artery disease due to its importance. The prognosis in patients with significant hemodynamic lesion of LMCA is unfavorable and associated with high mortality. LMCA disease is an absolute indication for myocardial revascularization with the highest class of recommendation and level of the evidences. This article provides a clinical case of balloon angioplasty with stenting of "unprotected" LMCA with concomitant proximal occlusion of the right coronary artery.