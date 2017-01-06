STENTING OF "UNPROTECTED" LEFT MAIN CORONARY ARTERY WITH CONCOMITANT PROXIMAL CHRONIC OCCLUSION OF THE RIGHT CORONARY ARTERY
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.20996/1819-6446-2016-12-6-698-702
Stenosis of the left main coronary artery (LMCA) is the most formidable atherosclerotic coronary artery disease due to its importance. The prognosis in patients with significant hemodynamic lesion of LMCA is unfavorable and associated with high mortality. LMCA disease is an absolute indication for myocardial revascularization with the highest class of recommendation and level of the evidences. This article provides a clinical case of balloon angioplasty with stenting of "unprotected" LMCA with concomitant proximal occlusion of the right coronary artery.
About the AuthorsD. S. Chigidinova
Russian Federation
Daria S. Chigidinova – MD, 2-year Resident, Department of Roentgen-Endovascular Diagnostics and Treatment (Interventional Cardiology).
Petroverigsky per. 10, Moscow, 101990
B. A. Rudenko
Russian Federation
Boris A. Rudenko – MD, PhD, Leading Researcher, Laboratory of Roentgen-Endovascular Diagnostics and Treatment (Interventional Cardiology)
A. S. Shanoyan
Russian Federation
Artem S. Shanoyan – MD, Chief of Department of RoentgenEndovascular Diagnostics and Treatment (Interventional Cardiology)
F. B. Shukurov
Russian Federation
Firdavs B. Shukurov – MD, Doctor, Department of RoentgenEndovascular Diagnostics and Treatment (Interventional Cardiology)
For citation: Chigidinova D.S., Rudenko B.A., Shanoyan A.S., Shukurov F.B. STENTING OF "UNPROTECTED" LEFT MAIN CORONARY ARTERY WITH CONCOMITANT PROXIMAL CHRONIC OCCLUSION OF THE RIGHT CORONARY ARTERY. Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2016;12(6):698-702. DOI:10.20996/1819-6446-2016-12-6-698-702
