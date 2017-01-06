NON-ADHERENT BEHAVIOR IN PATIENTS WITH ANXIETY AND HYPERTENSION: FOCUS ON NON-PHARMACOLOGICAL TREATMENT AS A METHOD TO INCREASE COMPLIANCE

Aim. The analysis of non-adherent behavior factors, improvement of the management of patients with arterial hypertension (HT) and anxiety due to increase of compliance, by non-drug treatment in addition to antihypertensive drug therapy.

Material and methods. 209 patients with HT and anxiety were included into the study. Adherence to the drug therapy was assessed by Moriski Green's questionnaire. Anxiety disorders were diagnosed by the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale. Intensity of subjectively endured stress was estimated by the Visual Analogue Scale of stress at work and home, quality of life – by SF-36 questionnaire.

Results. 149 factors were studied and the factors influencing adherence to treatment were defined in this cohort of patients. On the basis of selected factors and results of binary logistical regression a forecasting technique for non-adherent behavior of patients with HT and anxiety was created. Changes in adherence to treatment after cycle of trainings atSchool ofHealth by the standard program (n=104) or after the same trainings with the special "Non-Drug Method of Influence" additionally (n=105) were assessed. Training of patients with HT and anxiety at School of Health with the use of "NonDrug Method of Influence" raised a level of adherence to drug antihypertensive therapy by 35.4Ѓ}3.3%, in comparison with initial data (χ.=8.96; р=0.049) with maintaining achieved results during 24 months of follow-up.

Conclusion. The basic advantage of "Non-Drug Method of Influence" is that exercises of a progressing muscular relaxation and operated mental visualization normalize blood pressure indices, raise adherence to drug antihypertensive treatment with maintaining achieved results during 24 months of follow-up.