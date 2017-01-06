THE STUDY "REGISTER OF PATIENTS AFTER ACUTE STROKE (REGION)." Part 1. Hospital Prospective Register of Patients after Acute Stroke (According to the Results of the Pilot Phase of the Study)

1. Writing Group Members, Mozaffarian D., Benjamin E.J., Go A.S. et al. Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics-2016 Update:AReport From theAmericanHeartAssociation. Circulation. 2016;133(4):e38-e360.

2. Demographic Yearbook of Russia 2015. Statistical Yearbook. Moscow: Rosstat; 2015. (In Russ.) [Демографический ежегодник России 2015. Статистический сборник. Москва: Росстат; 2015].

3. Meschia J.F., Bushnell C., Boden-Albala B., et al. Guidelines forthe primary prevention of stroke: a statement for healthcare professionals from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. Stroke. 2014;45(12):3754-832.

4. Kernan W.N., Ovbiagele B., Black H.R., et al. Guidelines for the Prevention of Stroke in Patients With Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack. Stroke. 2014;45(7):2160-236.

5. Saposnik G., Fonarow G.C., Pan W., et al. Guideline-Directed Low-Density Lipoprotein Management in High-Risk Patients With Ischemic Stroke. Stroke. 2014;45(11):3343-51.

6. Yusuf S., Islam S., Chow C.K., et al. Use of secondary prevention drugs for cardiovascular disease in the community in high-income, middle-income, and low-income countries (the PURE Study): a prospective epidemiological survey. Lancet. 2011;378(9798):1231-43.

7. Chow C.K., Teo K.K., Rangarajan S., et al. Prevalence, awareness, treatment, and control of hypertension in rural and urban communities in high-, middle-, and low-income countries. JAMA. 2013;310(9):959-68.

8. Yusuf S., Rangarajan S., Teo K., и др. Cardiovascular risk and events in 17 low-, middle-, and high-income countries. N Engl J Med. 2014;371(9):818-27.

9. Howard G., Banach M., Cushman M., et al. Is Blood Pressure Control for Stroke Prevention the Correct Goal? Stroke. 2015;46(6):1595-600.

10. Boytsov S.A., Martsevich S.Y., Ginzburg M.L., et al. Lyubertsy study on mortality rate in patients after cerebral stroke or transient ischemic attack (LIS-2). Design and medical treatment estimation. Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2013;9(2):114-22. (In Russ.) [Бойцов С.А., Марцевич С.Ю., Гинзбург М.Л., и др. Люберецкое исследование смертности больных, перенесших мозговой инсульт или транзиторную ишемическую атаку (ЛИС-2).Дизайн и оценка лекарственной терапии. Рациональная Фармакотерапия в Кардиологии. 2013;9(2):114-22].

11. SuvorovA.Y., Martsevich S.Y., Kutishenko N.P., et al. Evaluation of the conformity of cardiovasculartherapy to current clinical guidelines in the improvement of outcomes in patients after stroke (according to the LIS-2 register). Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2015;11(3):247-52. (In Russ.) [Суворов А.Ю., Марцевич С.Ю., Кутишенко Н.П., и др. Оценка соответствия современным клиническим рекомендациям сердечно-сосудистой терапии, направленной на улучшение исходов у пациентов после перенесенного инсульта (по данным регистраЛИС-2). Рациональная Фармакотерапия в Кардиологии. 2015;11(3):247-52].

12. Suvorov A.Yu., Martsevich S.Yu., Kutishenko N.P. Assessment of quality of care in the registers of acute stroke. Foreign experience, Russia's prospects. Kardiovaskulyarnaya Terapiya i Profilaktika. 2014;13(4):81-6. (In Russ.) [Суворов А.Ю., Марцевич С.Ю., Кутишенко Н.П. Оценка качества терапии в регистрах острого нарушения мозгового кровообращения. Зарубежный опыт, перспективы России. Кардиоваскулярная Терапия и Профилактика. 2014;13(4):81-6].

13. Klochikhina O.A., Stakhovskaya L.V. Analysis of epidemiological indicators of stroke according to the territorial and population registers 2009-2012. Zhurnal Nevrologii i Psikhiatrii im S.S. Korsakova. 2014;(6):63-9. (In Russ.) [Клочихина О.А., Стаховская Л.В. Анализ эпидемиологических показателей инсульта по данным территориально-популяционных регистров 2009—2012 гг. Журнал Неврологии и Психиатрии им С.С. Корсакова. 2014;(6):63-9].

14. Saldina I.Y., Klochikhina O.A., Shprakh V.V., Stakhovskaya L.V. Epidemiology of stroke in Irkutsk according to the territorial and population register. Zhurnal Nevrologii i Psikhiatrii im. S.S. Korsakova. 2015;115(9-2):15-9. (In Russ.) [Салдина И.Ю., Клочихина О.А., Шпрах В.В., Стаховская Л.В. Эпидемиология инсульта в Иркутске по данным территориально-популяционного регистра. Журнал Неврологии и Психиатрии им. С.С. Корсакова. 2015;115(9-2):15-9].

15. Bidenko M.A., Shprakh V.V., Martynenko E.A. The structure, outcomes and risk factors of cerebral stroke according to the hospital register in Irkutsk. Sibirskiy Meditsinskiy Zhurnal. 2008;4:61-4. (In Russ.) [Биденко М.А., Шпрах В.В., Мартыненко Е.А. Структура, исходы и факторы риска мозговых инсультов по данным госпитального регистра в г. Иркутске. Сибирский Медицинский Журнал. 2008;4:61-4].

16. Spirin N.N., Korneeva N.N. The data of hospital stroke in Kostroma. Fundamental'nye Issledovaniya. 2012;4:123-8. (In Russ.) [СпиринН.Н., КорнееваН.Н.Данные госпитального инсульта в Костроме. Фундаментальные Исследования. 2012;4:123-8].

17. Boytsov S.A., Martsevich S.Yu., Kutishenko N.P., et al. The registers in cardiology. The basic rules of conduct and a real opportunity. Kardiovaskulyarnaya Terapiya i Profilaktika. 2013;12(1):4-9. (In Russ.) [Бойцов С.А., Марцевич С.Ю., Кутишенко Н.П., и др. Регистры в кардиологии. Основные правила проведения и реальные возможности. Кардиоваскулярная Терапия и Профилактика. 2013;12(1):4-9].

18. Martsevich S.Y., Kutishenko N.P., Suvorov A.Y., et al. Characteristics of patients with cerebral stroke or transient ischemic attack, included into the lis-2 register (Lyubertsy study of mortality in patients after stroke). Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2015;11(1):18-24. (In Russ.) [Марцевич С.Ю., КутишенкоН.П., СуворовА.Ю., и др. Характеристика пациентов с мозговым инсультом или транзиторной ишемической атакой, включенных в регистрЛИС-2 (Люберецкое исследование смертности больных, перенесших мозговой инсульт). Рациональная Фармакотерапия в Кардиологии. 2015;11(1):18-24].

19. Martsevich S.Y., Kutishenko N.P., SuvorovA.V., et al. The main factors affecting the long-term outcomes in patients after acute cerebrovascular disorder: results of the LIS-2 study. Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2016;12(1):51-5. (In Russ.) [Марцевич С.Ю., Кутишенко Н.П., Суворов А.Ю., и др. Основные факторы, влияющие на отдаленные исходызаболевания у больных, перенесших острое нарушение мозгового кровообращения: результаты исследования ЛИС-2. Рациональная Фармакотерапия в Кардиологии. 2016;12(1):51-5].

20. Martsevich S.Yu., Kutishenko N.P., Suvorov A.Yu., et al. Analysis of anamnestic factors and their role in determining the nearest (hospital) prognosis in patients after stroke or transient ischemic attack. register LIS-2 results. Rossiyskiy Kardiologicheskiy Zhurnal. 2015;122(6):14-9. (In Russ.) [Марцевич С.Ю., Кутишенко Н.П., Суворов А.Ю., и др. Анализ анамнестических факторов и их роль в определении ближайшего (госпитального) прогноза у больных, перенесших мозговой инсульт или транзиторную ишемическую атаку. Результаты регистра ЛИС-2. Российский Кардиологический Журнал. 2015;122(6):14-9].