ANNUAL FORECAST IN PATIENTS WITH ACUTE ISCHEMIC STROKE: ROLE OF PATHOLOGICAL ANKLE-BRACHIAL INDEX
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.20996/1819-6446-2016-12-6-638-644
Abstract
Aim. To study the factors associated with a poor annual prognosis in patients with acute stroke and prognostic role of pathological ankle-brachial index (ABI).
Material and methods. The study included 345 patients (age 63.6±7.8 years, 181 males and 164 females) with ischemic stroke that were observed for 1 year. All patients were divided into 2 groups: Group 1 included patients with favorable annual outcome of stroke; Group 2 included patients that during a year had any clinical events including death. All patients underwent a standard neurological and instrumental examination including assessment of peripheral arteries status by sphygmomanometry.
Results. Both groups did not differ by age and sex. The frequency of unfavorable outcomes (death, re-stroke, cardiovascular events) 1 year after ischemic stroke was 29.5%. Chronic heart failure, atrial fibrillation, previous cardiovascular events, presence of peripheral atherosclerosis, overweight were identified most commonly in Group 2. Patients of Group 2 initially had a rough neurological deficit. The pathological ABI was detected in 70.7% of patients in Group 2 vs 33.8% of patients in Group 1 (p=0.000001). A strong relationship of pathological ABI with a poor outcome of stroke was found by regression analysis.
Conclusions. Detection of pathological ABI in patients with ischemic stroke makes it possible to reveal peripheral atherosclerosis and to carry out the targeted preventive measures in these patients. Risk stratification can contribute to more individual and effective secondary prevention in patients with cerebrovascular disease.
Keywords
About the AuthorsA. N. Sumin
Russian Federation
Alexey N. Sumin – MD, PhD., Head of Department of Multifocal Atherosclerosis ией нейрососудистой патологии отдела МФА
J. A. Kolmykova
Russian Federation
Juliya A. Kolmykova – Junior Researcher, Laboratory of Neurovascular Disease, Department of Multifocal Atherosclerosis.
Sosnovii bul., 6, Kemerovo, 650002
I. N. Kukhareva
Russian Federation
Irina N. Kukhareva – Researcher, Laboratory of Neurovascular Disease, Department of Multifocal Atherosclerosis
M. V. Ott
Russian Federation
Margarita V. Ott – Junior Researcher, Laboratory of Neurovascular Diseases, Department of Multifocal Atherosclerosis
N. I. Vodopyanova
Russian Federation
Nina I. Vodopyanova – Junior Researcher, Laboratory of Neurovascular Disease Department of Multifocal Atherosclerosis
A. A. Morkvenas
Russian Federation
Anna A. Morkvenas – Junior Researcher, Laboratory of Neurovascular Disease Department of Multifocal Atherosclerosis
O. A. Trubnikova
Russian Federation
Olga A. Trubnikova – MD, PhD., Head of Laboratory of Neurovascular Disease, Department of Multifocal Atherosclerosis
A. V. Kovalenko
Russian Federation
Andrey V. Kovalenko – MD, PhD., Professor, Senior Researcher, Laboratory of Neurovascular Disease, Department of Multifocal Atherosclerosis
References
1. The top 10 causes of death. WHO Fact sheet N 310. Updated May 2014. Available at: http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs310/en/. Checked by December, 11, 2016.
2. Maier O., Menze B.H., von der Gablentz J., et al. ISLES 2015 A public evaluation benchmark for ischemic stroke lesion segmentation from multispectral MRI. Med Image Anal. 2016;35:250-69.
3. Suslina Z.A.Vascular pathology ofthe brain:results and prospects.AnnalyKlinicheskoy i Eksperimental'noy Nevrologii. 2007;1:10-6. (In Russ.) [Суслина З.А. Сосудистая патология головного мозга: итоги и перспективы. Анналы Клинической и Экспериментальной Неврологии. 2007;1:10-6].
4. Martsevich S.Y., Kutishenko N.P., Suvorov A.Y., Ginsburg M.P. Evaluation of the results of remote monitoring of patients with acute ischemic stroke: results register LIS-2. Kardiovaskulyarnaya Terapiya i Profilaktika. 2015;14(6):48-51. (In Russ.) [Марцевич С.Ю., Кутишенко Н.П., Суворов А.Ю., Гинзбург М.П. Оценка отдаленных результатов наблюдения за пациентами, перенесшими острое нарушение мозгового кровообращения: результаты регистра ЛИС-2. Кардиоваскулярная Терапия и Профилактика. 2015;14(6):48-51].
5. Kernan W.N., Ovbiagele B., Black H.R., et al.; American Heart Association Stroke Council, Council on Cardiovascular and Stroke Nursing, Council on Clinical Cardiology, and Council on Peripheral Vascular Disease. Guidelines for the prevention of stroke in patients with stroke and transient ischemic attack: a guideline for healthcare professionals from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. Stroke. 2014;45(7):2160-236.
6. ShandalinV.A., FonyakinA.V., Geraskina L.A., Suslin Z.A. Prognostic factors for cardiovascular complications after ischemic stroke. Kardiologiia 2015;(11):61-8. (In Russ.) [Шандалин В.А., Фонякин А.В., Гераскина Л.А., Суслина З.А. Прогностические факторы сердечно-сосудистых осложнений после ишемического инсульта. Кардиология 2015;(11):61-8].
7. Martsevich S.Y., Kutishenko N.P., Suvorov A.V., et al. The main factors affecting the long-term outcomes in patients after acute cerebrovascular disorder: results of the LIS-2 study. Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2016;12(1):51-5. (In Russ.) [Марцевич С.Ю., Кутишенко Н.П., Суворов А.В., и др. Основные факторы, влияющие на отдаленные исходы заболевания у больных, перенесших острое нарушение мозгового кровообращения: результатыисследованияЛИС-2. Рациональная Фармакотерапия в Кардиологии. 2016;12(1):51-5].
8. Kadyrova I.A., Mindubaeva F.A., Grjibovski A.M. A systematic review of methods of forecasting of stroke outcome. Ekologiya Cheloveka. 2015;(10):55-64. (In Russ.) [Кадырова И.А., Миндубаева Ф.А., ГржибовскийА.М. Систематический обзор методов прогнозирования исхода мозгового инсульта. Экология Человека. 2015;(10):55-64].
9. Bundó M., Muñoz L., Pérez C., et al. Asymptomatic peripheral arterial disease in type 2 diabetes patients: a 10-year follow-up study of the utility of theankle brachial index as a prognostic marker of cardiovascular disease. Ann Vasc Surg. 2010;24(8):985-93.
10. Gupta D.K., Skali H., Claggett B., et al. Heart failure risk across the spectrum of ankle-brachial index: the study Atherosclerosis Risk In Communities. JACC Heart Fail. 2014;2(5):447-54.
11. Hajibandeh S., Hajibandeh S., Shah S., et al. Prognostic significance of ankle brachial pressure index: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Vascular. 2016;pii:1708538116658392.
12. Lee J.Y., Lee S.W., Lee W.S., et al. Prevalence and clinical implications of newly revealed, asymptomatic abnormal ankle-brachial index in patients with significant coronary artery disease. JACC Cardiovasc Interv. 2013;6(12):1303-13.
13. Topakian R., Nanz S., Rohrbacher B., et al.; OECROSS Study Group. High prevalence of peripheral arterial disease in patients with acute ischaemic stroke. Cerebrovasc Dis. 2010;29(3):248-54.
14. Sumin A.N., Kukhareva I.N., Kolmykova J.A., et al. Factors associated with abnormal ankle-brachial index in patients with stroke: gender characteristics. Kompleksnye Problemy Serdechno-Sosudistykh Zabolevaniy 2016;2:66-74. (In Russ.) [Сумин А.Н., Кухарева И.Н., Колмыкова Ю.А., и др. Факторы, ассоциированные с патологическим лодыжечно-плечевым индексом у пациентов с инсультом:гендерные особенности. КомплексныеПроблемыСердечно-Сосудистых Заболеваний. 2016;2:66-74].
15. Suvorov A.Y., Martsevich S.Y., Kutishenko N.P., et al. Evaluation of the Conformity of Cardiovascular Therapy to Current Clinical Guidelines in The Improvement of Outcomes in Patients after Stroke (According to the LIS-2 Register). Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2015;11(3):247-252. (In Russ.) [Cуворов А.Ю., Марцевич С.Ю., Кутишенко Н.П., и др. Оценка соответствия современным клиническим рекомендациям сердечно-сосудистой терапии, направленной на улучшение исходов у пациентов после перенесенного инсульта (по данным регистра ЛИС-2). Рациональная Фармакотерапия в Кардиологии. 2015;11(3):247-52].
16. Serena J., Segura T., RoquerJ., et al.; ARTICO Study.The ARTICO study: identification of patients at high risk of vascular recurrence after a first non-cardioembolic stroke. BMC Neurol. 2015;15:28.
17. Busch M.A., Lutz K., Röhl J.E., et al. Low ankle-brachial index predicts cardiovascular risk after acute ischemic stroke or transient ischemic attack. Stroke. 2009;40(12):3700-5.
18. Weimar C., Goertler M., Rother J., et al., on behalf of the SCALA Study Group. Predictive value of the Essen stroke risk score and ankle brachial index in acute ischaemic stroke patients from 85 German stroke units. J Neurol Neurosurg Psychiatry. 2008;79:1339-43.
19. Hong J.B., Leonards C.O., Endres M., et al.Ankle-Brachial Index and Recurrent Stroke Risk: Meta-Analysis. Stroke. 2016;47(2):317-22.
20. Hao Z., Yang C., Tao W., Liu M. Prognostic implications of the Ankle Brachial Index in patients with acute ischemic stroke: A meta-analysis. Expert Rev Neurother. 2016;16(3):351-8.
21. Gallino A., Aboyans V., Diehm C., et al.; European Society of Cardiology Working Group on Peripheral Circulation. Non-coronary atherosclerosis. Eur Heart J. 2014;35(17):1112-9.
Supplementary files
For citation: Sumin A.N., Kolmykova J.A., Kukhareva I.N., Ott M.V., Vodopyanova N.I., Morkvenas A.A., Trubnikova O.A., Kovalenko A.V. ANNUAL FORECAST IN PATIENTS WITH ACUTE ISCHEMIC STROKE: ROLE OF PATHOLOGICAL ANKLE-BRACHIAL INDEX. Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2016;12(6):638-644. DOI:10.20996/1819-6446-2016-12-6-638-644
Refbacks
- There are currently no refbacks.
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License.
ISSN 1819-6446 (Print)
ISSN 2225-3653 (Online)