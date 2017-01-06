THE EFFECTIVENESS OF OUTPATIENT AND HOSPITAL LIPID-LOWERING THERAPY IN PATIENTS WITH HIGH AND VERY HIGH CARDIOVASCULAR RISK DURING 2011-2015

Aim. To estimate the effectiveness of lipid-lowering therapy (LLT) at outpatient and hospital treatment stages in patients at high and very high cardiovascular risk during 2011-2015.

Material and methods. In a cross-sectional epidemiological study we analyzed LLT in hospital patients for the period April-May 2011, 2012 and 2015. All data were obtained from randomly selected case-records of patients (n=548; 20% of all hospital patients over the study period). Risk categories of patients as well as target levels of low density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol were determined according to the current clinical guidelines for the respective year. Outpatient LLT was administered in local out-patient clinics and hospital one – in the clinic of State Research Centre for Preventive Medicine.

Results. The most commonly prescribed group of lipid-lowering drugs was statins, while combined treatment or monotherapy with other lipid-lowering agents were used only in rare cases. From 2011 to 2015 the proportion of patients taking statins before admission increased from 20% to 49.8% (from 23.1% up to 29.6% of patients at high cardiovascular risk and from 28% up to 68.5% of patients at very high cardiovascular risk, respectively). During hospitalization the proportion of individuals receiving statins increased from 49.8% to 72.9%, from 29.6% to 74% and from 68.5% to 95.3% in general group, among patients at high and very high cardiovascular risk, respectively. In 2015 LDL cholesterol target levels were achieved in 14.8% and 7.1% of patients at high and very high risk, respectively. In-hospital rate of simvastatin administration reduced from 33.6% to 0.5%, whereas prescription of atorvastatin and rosuvastatin increased from 31.4% to 64.5% and from 3.6% to 9.9%, respectively. Average dose of statins (in conversion to atorvastatin) increased from 10 mg to 20 mg in high-risk patients and from 10 mg to 40 mg – in very high risk group.

Conclusion. Positive trend in frequency of LLT prescription was demonstrated in patients at high and very high cardiovascular risk during 2011-2015. Nevertheless, significant number of patients in out-patient clinics still remains under non-optimal treatment.