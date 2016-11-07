News of the Annual Congress of the European Society of Cardiology in Rome: the Obvious and Proven - it's not the Same Thing
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.20996/1819-6446-2016-12-5-610-613
Abstract
News of the European Society of Cardiology Congress (Rome, 2016) is reviewed. The results of recent randomized controlled trials, observational studies (registers) data, common problems in the presentation and interpretation of the reviewed data are discussed.
About the AuthorsS. Yu. Martsevich
Russian Federation
MD, PhD, Professor, Head of the Department of Preventive Pharmacotherapy, State Research Center for Preventive Medicine
N. P. Kutishenko
Russian Federation
MD, PhD, Head of Laboratory for Pharmacoepidemiological Research of the Department of Preventive Pharmacotherapy, State Research Center for Preventive Medicine
For citation: Martsevich S.Y., Kutishenko N.P. News of the Annual Congress of the European Society of Cardiology in Rome: the Obvious and Proven - it's not the Same Thing. Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2016;12(5):610-613. DOI:10.20996/1819-6446-2016-12-5-610-613
