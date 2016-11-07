Antiarrhythmic Drugs Use in Elderly Patients. Vaughan Williams Class III and IV Drugs
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.20996/1819-6446-2016-12-5-603-609
Abstract
The effectiveness of antiarrhythmic drugs in the elderly is similar to that in younger patients. However data for «the very elderly» are lacking. Elderly patients are more vulnerable to adverse drug reactions (ADRs) because of age-related changes of pharmacokinetics, co-morbidity and drug interactions. Аmioadarone is not considered as the drug of choice in elderly patients because of the high risk of serious ADRs. Other class III drugs should be prescribed to the elderly with great caution under close monitoring of the treatment. Diltiazem and verapamil should not be used in elderly patients with NYHA class III-IV heart failure and should not be combined with β-blockers.
About the AuthorsE. A. Ushkalova
Russian Federation
MD, PhD, Professor of Chair of the General and Clinical Pharmacology, People's Friendship University of Russia
S. K. Zyryanov
Russian Federation
MD, PhD, Head of Chair of the General and Clinical Pharmacology, People's Friendship University of Russia
K. E. Zatolochina
Russian Federation
MD, PhD, Teaching Assistant of Chair of the General and Clinical Pharmacology, People's Friendship University of Russia
A. P. Pereverzev
Russian Federation
MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Chair of the General and Clinical Pharmacology, People's Friendship University of Russia
N. A. Chukhareva
Russian Federation
MD, Junior Researcher, Internal Medicine Department, Scientific Center for Obstetrics, Gynecology and Perinatology named after Academician V.I. Kulakov
