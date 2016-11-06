Pathogenic Mechanisms of Atrial Fibrillation in Obesity
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.20996/1819-6446-2016-12-5-582-589
Abstract
Atrial fibrillation (AF) is one of the most common arrhythmias. It reduces quality of life and its duration due to thromboembolic complications. Obesity contributes to the structural and electrical remodeling of atrial myocardium. This leads to occurrence of ectopic foci in the mouths of the pulmonary veins and the disruption of normal electrical conduction in the atria. Systemic inflammation, myocardial fibrosis, cardiomyocyte overload by Na+ and Ca2+ ions, accumulation in the cells of unoxidized metabolic products, imbalance of the autonomic regulation are considered as the main mechanisms of arrhythmogenic substrate formation. Hypertension, insulin resistance, and obstructive sleep apnea, associated with obesity, increase the risk of development and progression of the arrhythmia. Study of pathogenetic mechanisms of AF in obesity is necessary to develop new strategies for its prevention and the creation of more effective methods of treatment of these patients.
Keywords
About the AuthorsO. M. Drapkina
Russian Federation
MD, PhD, Professor, Deputy Director for Research and Clinical Work, State Research Center for Preventive Medicine
M. V. Nikolaeva
Russian Federation
5th Year Student, I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University
