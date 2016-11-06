Clinical and Laboratory Predictors of Major Adverse Cardiac Events in Patients with Ischemic Heart Disease Following Elective Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

1. Widimsky P, Wijns W, Fajadet J, et al. Reperfusion therapy for ST elevation acute myocardial infarction in Europe: description of the current situation in 30 countries. Eur Heart J 2010;31:943-57.

2. McManus DD, Gore J, Yarzebski J, et al. Recent trends in the incidence, treatment, and outcomes of patients with STEMI and NSTEMI. Am J Med 2011;124:40-7.

3. Loh JP, Torguson R, Pendyala LK, et al. Impact of early versus late clopidogrel discontinuation on stent thrombosis following percutaneous coronary intervention with firstand second-generation drug-eluting stents. Am J Cardiol 2014; 113: 1968-76.

4. Legrand V, Cuisset T, Chenu P, et al. Platelet reactivity and cardiovascular events after percutaneous coronary intervention in patients with stable coronary artery disease: the Stent Thrombosis in Belgium (STIB) trial. Euro Intervention 2014; 10: 204-11.

5. Yakushiji T, Inaba S, Maehara A, et al. Frequency, mechanisms, and implications of late peri-stent contrast staining: analysis (from the HORIZONS-AMI Trial). Am J Cardiol 2013; 111: 1587-92.

6. Geisler T, Grass D, Bigalke B, et al. The residual platelet aggregation after deployment of intracoronary stent (PREDICT) score. J Thromb Haemost 2008; 6: 54-61.

7. Fontana P, Berdagué P, Castelli C, et al. Clinical predictors of dual aspirin and clopidogrel poor responsiveness in stable cardiovascular patients from the ADRIE study. J Thromb Haemost 2010; 8: 2614-23.

8. 2014 ESC/EACTS Guidelines on myocardial revascularization. Rev Esp Cardiol (Engl Ed). 2015 Feb;68(2):144.

9. Breet NJ, van Werkum JW, Bouman HJ, et al. High on-treatment platelet reactivity to both aspirin and clopidogrel is associated with the highest risk of adverse events following percutaneous coronary intervention. Heart 2011;97(12):983-90.

10. Stone GW. A large-scale, prospective, multicenter registry examining the relationship between platelet responsiveness and stent thrombosis after DES implantation. Results from the ADAPT-DES study. J Am Coll Cardiol 2011; 58 (Suppl B):122.

11. Aradi D, Komocsi A, Vorobcsuk A, et al. Prognostic significance of high on-clopidogrel platelet reactivity after percutaneous coronary intervention: Systematic review and meta- analysis. Am Heart J 2010; 160: 543-51.

12. Park KW, Jeon KH, Kang SH, et al. Clinical outcomes of high on-treatment platelet reactivity in Koreans receiving elective percutaneous coronary intervention (from results of the CROSS VERIFY study). Am J Cardiol 2011;108(11):1556-63.

13. Price MJ, Endemann S, Gollapudi RR, et al. Prognostic significance of post-clopidogrel platelet reactivity assessed by a point-of-care assay on thrombotic events after drug-eluting stent implantation. Eur Heart J 2008; 29: 992-1000.

14. Breet NJ, van Werkum JW, Bouman HJ, et al. High on-treatment platelet reactivity to both aspirin and clopidogrel is associated with the highest risk of adverse events following percutaneous coronary intervention. Heart 2011;97(12):983-90.

15. Price MJ, Berger PB, Teirstein PS, et al. Standard-versus high-dose clopidogrel based on platelet function testing after percutaneous coronary intervention: the GRAVITAS randomized trial. JAMA 2011; 305: 1097-105.

16. Trenk D, Stone GW, Gawaz M, et al. A randomized trial of prasugrel versus clopidogrel in patients with high platelet reactivity on clopidogrel after elective percutaneous coronary intervention with implantation of drugeluting stents: results of the TRIGGER PCI (Testing Platelet Reactivity in Patients Undergoing Elective Stent Placement on Clopidogrel to Guide Alternative Therapy with Prasugrel) study. J Am Coll Cardiol 2012; 59: 2159-64.

17. Stone GW, Witzenbichler B, Weisz G, et al. ADAPT-DES Investigators: Platelet reactivity and clinical outcomes after coronary artery implantation of drug-eluting stents (ADAPT- DES): a prospective multicentre registry study. Lancet 2013; 382:614-23.

18. Collet JP, Cuisset T, RangéG, et al. Bedside monitoring to adjust antiplatelet therapy for coronary stenting. N Engl J Med 2012; 367: 2100-9.

19. Golukhova EZ, Ryabinina MN, Bulaeva NI, et al. Clopidogrel response variability: impact of genetic polymorphism and platelet biomarkers for predicting adverse outcomes poststenting. Am J Ther 2015;22(3):222-30.

20. Aradi D, Kirtane A, Bonello L, et al. Bleeding and stent thrombosis on P2Y12-inhibitors: collaborative analysis on the role of platelet reactivity for risk stratification after percutaneous coronary intervention. Eur Heart J 2015;36(27):1762-71.

21. Saleh N, Tornvall P. Serum C-reactive protein response to percutaneous coronary intervention in patients with unstable or stable angina pectoris is associated with the risk of clinical restenosis. Atherosclerosis 2007; 195: 374-8.

22. Chen SL, Liu Y, Lin L, et al. Interleukin-6, but not C-reactive protein, predicts the occurrence of cardiovascular events after drugeluting stent for unstable angina. J Interv Cardiol 2014; 27: 142-54.

23. Kang WC Il, Moon C, Lee K, et al. Comparison of inflammatory markers for the prediction of neointimal hyperplasia after drugeluting stent implantation. Coron Artery Dis 2011; 22: 526-32.

24. Jin C, Lu L, Zhu ZB, et al. Increased serum vWF and sVCAM-1 levels are associated with late or very late angiographic stent thrombosis after sirolimus-eluting stent implantation. Coron Artery Dis 2010; 21: 273-7.

25. Park KW, Jeon KH, Kang SH, et al. Clinical outcomes of high on-treatment platelet reactivity in Koreans receiving elective percutaneous coronary intervention (from results of the CROSS VERIFY study). Am J Cardiol 2011;108(11):1556-63.

26. Kaikita K, Ono T, Iwashita S, et al. Impact of CYP2C19 polymorphism on platelet function tests and coagulation and inflammatory biomarkers in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention. J Atheroscler Thromb 2014;21(1):64-76.

27. Nikolopoulos GK, Bagos PG, Tsangaris I, et al. The association between plasminogen activator inhibitor type 1 (PAI-1) levels, PAI-1 4G/5G polymorphism, and myocardial infarction: a Mendelian randomization meta-analysis. Clin Chem Lab Med 2014;52(7):937-50.

28. Heper G, Murat SN, Durmaz T, Kalkan F. Prospective evaluation of von Willebrand factor release after multiple and single stenting. Angiology 2004;55(2):177-86.

29. Miura M, Kaikita K, Matsukawa M, et al. Prognostic value of plasma von Willebrand factor-cleaving (ADAMTS13) and antigen levels in patients with coronary artery disease. Thromb Haemost 2010; 103: 623-9.

30. Wallentin L, James S, Storey RF, et al. Effect of CYP2C19 and ABCB1 single nucleotide polymorphisms on outcome of treatment with ticagrelor versus clopidogrel for acute coronary syndromes: a genetic substudy of the PLATO trial. Lancet 2010; 376: 1320-8.