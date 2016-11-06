Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Connective Tissue Dysplasia Syndrome: Comorbidity Variants

Aim. To study the structure of co-morbidities, especially connective tissue undifferentiated dysplasia syndrome (CTDS), in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) to develop an algorithm of complex examination of patients.



Material and methods. Patients with HCM (n=186; 88 men and 78 women) were examined. The diagnosis of HCM was based on current guidelines; molecular genetic study was performed in the absence of phenotypic manifestations. Echocardiography and standard examination of cardiac patient were performed in all patients to identify comorbidities. Genotyping of polymorphisms of 12 modifying genes was performed in 61 patients and 61 people in the control group.



Results. HCM was most often associated with uterine myoma (52%), cardiac and extracardiac congenital malformations (50%), and thyroid diseases (37%). Combination of HCM with different variants of connective tissue dysplasia was found in 17% of patients (mitral valve prolapse – 6.3%, tricuspid valve prolapse – 2.7%, supplemental chords – 4.5%, bivalve aortic disease – 1.8%, increased left ventricular trabeculation – 3.6%, atrial septal aneurysm – 3.6%, membranous ventricular septal defect – 1.8%).



Conclusion. CTDS is one of the most often associated disorders in patients with HCM. The study of the association of CTDS and HCM, the nature of their genetic structure and similarity of pathogenesis require further study.