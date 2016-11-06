Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Connective Tissue Dysplasia Syndrome: Comorbidity Variants
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.20996/1819-6446-2016-12-5-522-527
Abstract
Aim. To study the structure of co-morbidities, especially connective tissue undifferentiated dysplasia syndrome (CTDS), in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) to develop an algorithm of complex examination of patients.
Material and methods. Patients with HCM (n=186; 88 men and 78 women) were examined. The diagnosis of HCM was based on current guidelines; molecular genetic study was performed in the absence of phenotypic manifestations. Echocardiography and standard examination of cardiac patient were performed in all patients to identify comorbidities. Genotyping of polymorphisms of 12 modifying genes was performed in 61 patients and 61 people in the control group.
Results. HCM was most often associated with uterine myoma (52%), cardiac and extracardiac congenital malformations (50%), and thyroid diseases (37%). Combination of HCM with different variants of connective tissue dysplasia was found in 17% of patients (mitral valve prolapse – 6.3%, tricuspid valve prolapse – 2.7%, supplemental chords – 4.5%, bivalve aortic disease – 1.8%, increased left ventricular trabeculation – 3.6%, atrial septal aneurysm – 3.6%, membranous ventricular septal defect – 1.8%).
Conclusion. CTDS is one of the most often associated disorders in patients with HCM. The study of the association of CTDS and HCM, the nature of their genetic structure and similarity of pathogenesis require further study.
About the AuthorsYu. N. Belenkov
Russian Federation
MD, PhD, Professor, Academician of the Russian Academy of Science, Head of the Chair of Hospital Therapy, I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University
E. V. Privalova
Russian Federation
MD, PhD, Professor of the Chair of Hospital Therapy, I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University
V. Yu. Kaplunova
Russian Federation
MD, PhD, Leading Researcher, Research and Education Clinical Center “Metabolic Syndrome”, I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University
I. S. Chekneva
Russian Federation
MD, PhD, Teaching Assistant, Chair of Hospital Therapy, I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University
Yu. I. Najmann
Russian Federation
MD, PhD, Head of Cardiology Unit, University Clinical Hospital #1, I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University
M. V. Kozhevnikova
Russian Federation
MD, PhD, Teaching Assistant, Chair of Hospital Therapy, I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University
G. A. Shakaryants
Russian Federation
MD, PhD, Teaching Assistant, Chair of Hospital Therapy, I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University
A. S. Lishuta
Russian Federation
MD, PhD, Associate Professor, Chair of Hospital Therapy, I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University
For citation: Belenkov Y.N., Privalova E.V., Kaplunova V.Y., Chekneva I.S., Najmann Y.I., Kozhevnikova M.V., Shakaryants G.A., Lishuta A.S. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Connective Tissue Dysplasia Syndrome: Comorbidity Variants. Rational Pharmacotherapy in Cardiology. 2016;12(5):522-527. DOI:10.20996/1819-6446-2016-12-5-522-527
