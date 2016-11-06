Statins in Secondary Prevention of Atrial Fibrillation
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.20996/1819-6446-2016-12-5-517-521
Abstract
Aim. To study the effect of atorvastatin on the progression of the arrhythmia in hypertensive patients with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AF) in the longterm follow-up.
Material and methods. Patients with paroxysmal AF (n=65) were included into the study. The patients were divided into two groups depending on the level of lipid metabolism: group I (n=33) received atorvastatin (10-40 mg/day), and control group II (n=32) did not take statins. The duration of follow-up was 4 years. The evolution of the AF clinical course was evaluated by the number of arrhythmia episodes for 3 months. Increase in the frequency of paroxysms of AF over the past 3 months, the appearance of the long-standing persistent AF or permanent AF considered as the arrhythmia progression.
Results. The increase in rate and duration of AF episodes was found in 14 (42%) patients of group I and in 13 (41%) patients of group II. Progression of AF was observed with equal frequency in groups I and II. The average value of arrhythmia progression was 10.5% per year in patients of group I and 10.3% in group II. Significant differences between groups in the progression of AF were not found (p=0.2).
Conclusion. Atorvastatin in hypertensive patients with paroxysmal AF did not lead to a change in rate and duration of arrhythmia paroxysms. The average value of paroxysmal AF progression was comparable regardless of atorvastatin use.
Keywords
About the AuthorsV. I. Podzolkov
Russian Federation
MD, PhD, Professor, Head of Chair of Faculty Therapy #2, I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University
A. I. Tarzimanova
Russian Federation
MD, PhD, Associate Professor, Chair of Faculty Therapy #2, I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University
R. G. Gataulin
Russian Federation
Student, Center of Innovative Educational Programs «Medicine of the Future», I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University
References
