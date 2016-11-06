Endothelium Protective Function of Statins in Men and Women with Coronary Atherosclerosis

Aim. To study the relationship between serum endothelin levels and lipid-lowering therapy in patients with confirmed coronary atherosclerosis.



Material and methods. Patients (n=447; 320 men and 127 women; mean age 62.7±8.8 years) with coronary atherosclerosis, confirmed by coronary angiography, were included into the study. Serum endothelin levels were assessed by enzyme immunoassay (ELISA).



Results. Negative correlation between the statins receiving and serum endothelin level was found in men (r=-0.11; p=0.04). Serum endothelin level was 1.8 times lower in men who received statins, compared with men without statin therapy. The relationship between statins receiving and serum endothelin level was not found in women with coronary atherosclerosis.



Conclusion. The statins receiving in men with coronary atherosclerosis, in contrast to women, negatively correlated with serum endothelin level and is associated with its almost twofold reduction. Relationship between serum endothelin level and receiving other drugs was not found.